I recently announced that I am running for Pima County Supervisor District 3 as a Democrat. Pima County has dramatically changed in the last 20 years, and the make-up of its leaders has not kept up. We are a younger more diverse community whose needs have also evolved in the last decades. Poverty in our community continues to be the biggest challenge and it needs to be addressed.
Our households look different from those of the past. The amount of single parent households has gone up exponentially creating different challenges for modern parents. Retirees are more commonly becoming caregivers of their grandkids instead of sailing off into their golden years. The fabric of our community has changed and will continue to change along with its needs and challenges.
I am running because it is time for a new vision and new direction from county leadership, and I can lead Pima County into the third decade of the 21st century.
Juan Padrés
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.