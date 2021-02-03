 Skip to main content
Letter: Give the Zoo and Tucson Bond Voters A Break
Letter: Give the Zoo and Tucson Bond Voters A Break

The Reid Park Zoo is not conducting a corporate land grab of the most beloved spot as some recent opinion pieces suggest. The zoo is part of Reid Park and has around a half million visitors annually. The zoo’s education and conservation missions are invaluable to the community. In 2017, the people of Tucson voted to expand the zoo; a reasonable person would expect the expansion to be horizontal not vertical. It is unfortunate some people didn’t pay attention to planning meetings or think about the consequences of expansion before now, but that is not a reason to malign the zoo and to suggest expansion be halted (another nullify the vote effort?). I live near Reid Park and have explored and enjoyed every corner of it for 11 years. Barnum Hill and the south duck pond are nice, but they were created once from the desert and could be created again elsewhere in the park.

Kathryn Thomas

Midtown

