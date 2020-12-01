Letter: Giving Thanks for Tucson Fire Fighters

We celebrated Thanksgiving with our son Andreas Rice, who graduated form the Tucson Fire academy this year. As he was leaving, we saw that the neighbors had locked their only set of keys in their car. Being Thanksgiving Day no locksmith services were available. He responded to the call and after about an hour was able to retrieve the keys from the car. Heroes never take a holiday.
Michael Rice
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!