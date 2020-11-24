Letter: Giving Thanks to the Governor

As Thanksgiving approaches, I want to express my thanks for leadership provided by our governor. In early Spring when experts told us that Covid-19 was very deadly and everyone was at high risk of dying, he shut down the state. When the data changed and hospital overloads never materialized, he reopened the economy in measured steps. When it became clear the vast majority of infected people show mild or no symptoms, he knew that human behavior would dictate how this virus spreads. With data showing that only 2/3 of excess deaths are caused by Covid-19, he knew additional shutdowns would cause devastating social effects. Knowing solutions that work for densely populated areas like Tempe are not appropriate for rural communities, he wisely avoided statewide mandates. And given the independent nature of our residents, he knows persuasion is more effective than edicts. Yes, I am thankful we have a wise leader.
Randy Park
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
