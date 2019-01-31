Re: the Jan. 27 article "UA's new VP for the arts looks to make it more accessible."
The article announcing Andrew Schulz being tapped as VP of fine arts is welcome. His promotion and new office are long overdo. I'm all for research astrophysics and geologic, medical and veterinary breakthroughs; I enjoy games at McHale and renovated Wildcats softball and swimming arenas. However, the important arts brick and mortar, as well as curriculum, have not grown with the times.
Audiences from greater Tucson on a nearly daily basis attend shows at Centennial Hall, Tornabene, etc. the Broadway Series, Drama Department's superior Arizona Repertory Theater, film showcases, the dance department programs and residencies are all remarkable — in spite of frequently mediocre facilities. Deans and faculties will be thrilled to offer their programming to audiences in new theaters, black boxes, experimental rehearsal spaces, upgraded lighting, sound labs, costuming shops, etc.
Elevating Schultz, a celebrated international visionary in global fine arts, to VP signals a huge commitment to this community and the University at large. I wish him and Dr.Robbins well in this new initiative.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
