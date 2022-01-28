 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GIVING UP ON MCKALE
Letter: GIVING UP ON MCKALE

I'm finally throwing in the towel and not attending any more men's basketball games at McKale. The University refuses to enforce its masking policy, putting attendees at risk of COVID. Other PAC12 schools have done the responsible thing and eliminated attendance. There are less draconian solutions. Requiring masks at McKale would be a joke as the idiots would simply put on a mask and then take it off after security went away. Why not require vaccination or negative COVID test for entry such as Broadway in Tucson has done? I feel safe at performances there. The U of A president is a doctor and allows this policy to continue. Why? Money?

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

