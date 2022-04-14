 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Glad not to know you

How disturbing to read so many teacher-bashing letters in The Star. A recent letter accused teachers of trying to convince students their parents are "evil". Really? It went on to bash teachers' unions and brought up critical race theory and how teachers are trying to make white students feel bad. Amazing that anyone accepts and believes such garbage, but plenty of people do. I come from a family of teachers and had have many teacher friends over the decades. Not one would even come close to warranting such vicious, untrue and ludicrous accusations. Where does this propensity to bash teachers come from? Look to right wing ideology. I'm glad I don't personally know any teacher bashers. Their beliefs about teachers and education speak volumes about them.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

