Letter: Glass no longer recycled

First the City decides to reduce recycle from weekly to biweekly, and now they are planning to no longer pick up glass? Well I hope there is room in our dumps for glass because no one but die hard recyclers are going to drive somewhere to turn in glass. Instead of making recycling easier for the people of Tucson, our wise city leaders are making it more difficult. Another brilliant decision by the City of Tucson.
Karen Bettenhausen
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
