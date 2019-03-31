RE: the March 24 article "As demand falls, city might stop recycling glass, paper."
For decades we have been told recycling is good for the environment. It cuts waste to landfill, saves energy and precious resources, and reduces pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
Now because escalating financial losses in the city’s recycling program, officials say it might have to stop taking these recycling mainstays until markets recover nationally or globally.
It looks as though the environment is taking a back seat to the cities financial goals.
Water, soda, juice, milk – they all come in plastic single-use-only bottles, with the majority of them ending up in a landfill rather than a recycling bin. But back in the day they all came in reusable glass bottles that were returned to the manufacturer when done. Wouldn’t it be great if we could go back to those days? Imagine how much trash we could keep out of the ground!
Dan Brady
SaddleBrooke
