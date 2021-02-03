Letter: Glass recycling

I just got the glass recycling card in the mail and I do not see how this venture is saving money and helping the climate. How do you reduce greenhouse gas emissions when people are going to have to drive to the nearest recycle spot? Also we (older people) are not supposed to get out any more than we have to during this covid time. How much did it cost to put up these 22 glass drop off bins? It seems to me that it would be more beneficial to all to separate the glass at the recycle center and haul it off than truck going all over town picking this stuff up and expending those resources. I would like to see in the newspaper how this cost breaks down and where this savings is supposed to be. I am not driving any more than I have to with all the people who run red lights and drive like idiots!
Jerry Ferguson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.