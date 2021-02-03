 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Glass recycling
View Comments

Letter: Glass recycling

  • Comments

I just got the glass recycling card in the mail and I do not see how this venture is saving money and helping the climate. How do you reduce greenhouse gas emissions when people are going to have to drive to the nearest recycle spot? Also we (older people) are not supposed to get out any more than we have to during this covid time. How much did it cost to put up these 22 glass drop off bins? It seems to me that it would be more beneficial to all to separate the glass at the recycle center and haul it off than truck going all over town picking this stuff up and expending those resources. I would like to see in the newspaper how this cost breaks down and where this savings is supposed to be. I am not driving any more than I have to with all the people who run red lights and drive like idiots!

Jerry Ferguson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News