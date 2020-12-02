Letter: Glass Recycling

Eliminating glass recycling appears to be a good idea from Councilman Kozachik with a short sighted implementation. Currently, recycle is collected bi-weekly and sorted at Los Reales in to various streams, including glass. The proposed system will not lower the number of trips for the glassless collections. We will now have over 200,000 households going to 27 points and additional trucks to take glass to Los Reales (where it ends up now). It will still have to be sorted before grinding. I do not understand how increasing the number of trips will lower greenhouse gas emissions 69%. I suggest you send Jasmine Demers back to see Mr. De La Torre for a follow up on where he got his information. I suspect it was from the MSU Data Base (Make Stuff Up). Maybe he will have an answer by the virtual town halls. Ask how much it will cost for this consultant on “habitual contaminators” and how much we will pay to holding contaminators accountable.
David Germain
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
