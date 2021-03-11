Letter: glass recycling

Yesterday (Mar 5) I stopped at the Miller-Golf Links glass recycle bin to drop off a number of containers (mostly beverage bottles). What I found was a total mess. The bin has only bottle sized openings (will not even accommodate glass gallon jugs); On the other side are larger openings which have been screwed down so they are not accessible. The bin is totally full, no room for even another bottle. Around the bin are numerous bags and boxes of mostly bottles which could fit into the full bin. I took mine home as I reuse the container for our glass to be recycled.
I wonder who designed this system and who is managing and maintaining it. One city employee I spoke to on the phone said she thought the program was suspended because of the pandemic and glass should be placed our regular blue bins at home. Another employee said it was not suspended and was horrified about it. Who is in charge and responsible? Mayor Romero?
Charles Bass
East side
