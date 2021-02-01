 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Glass Removed from Recycling Bins
View Comments

Letter: Glass Removed from Recycling Bins

The recent City of Tucson decision to remove glass from the blue recycling containers is completely misguided. Only the most diehard recyclers will clean, dry, store, then use their time and gas to drive the accumulated glass to the glass drop-off sites scattered throughout the city. Most of it will be thrown into trash and wind up in the landfill. How does this support the City's Climate Plan goals? On the contrary, it will create more ground pollution and driving emissions increasing, not reducing, greenhouse gas emissions as so speciously stated in the City's flier. This is simply an attempt by the City to save $550,000 in recycling costs while having citizens provide free labor for work that City employees were formerly paid to do. Where was the public input on this decision?

Alexandra Rycar

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Local-issues

Letter: SS

My husband passed away in 1998, and I get his SS because his was more than mines I'm 75 now how come I can't get my SS and his . Since I get h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News