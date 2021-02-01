Letter: Glass Removed from Recycling Bins

The recent City of Tucson decision to remove glass from the blue recycling containers is completely misguided. Only the most diehard recyclers will clean, dry, store, then use their time and gas to drive the accumulated glass to the glass drop-off sites scattered throughout the city. Most of it will be thrown into trash and wind up in the landfill. How does this support the City's Climate Plan goals? On the contrary, it will create more ground pollution and driving emissions increasing, not reducing, greenhouse gas emissions as so speciously stated in the City's flier. This is simply an attempt by the City to save $550,000 in recycling costs while having citizens provide free labor for work that City employees were formerly paid to do. Where was the public input on this decision?
Alexandra Rycar
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.