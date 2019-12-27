Letter: Global Solar Sun Go's Down

Truth and Reality strikes again at the of the lefts “sustainable jobs” from alternate “energy” , just ask the 97 workers who lost their jobs at Global Solar. The Reality is expensive solar panels will not provide a viable replacement for fossil fuels. No one heats their home in the winter anywhere with solar panels. The reality is when the sun goes down solar energy stops. The reality is battery technology is very expensive and requires massive amounts of “dirty” materials to make. The truth is forcing alternative energy “solutions” on the country will not replace the energy sector jobs lost such a mandate will demand. The truth is Alt-Energy, Climate Change, “warriors” would be better off ripping out their gas / electric home heaters, AC units, double door refrigerators and abandoning their SUV’s. Such personal acts would do far more to cut fossil fuel consumption and help “save “the planet. The reality is they won’t do it, they’ll just continue demanding it from others.
Jim Ryles
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.