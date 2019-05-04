Re: the April 24 article "Not cool: Tucson 3rd on list of fastest-warming US cities."
As a high school student growing up in Tucson it's concerning knowing the high rate of change of temperature a year here is 3.23 degrees. At this rate, it makes Tucson the 3rd fastest warming city in the United States. Realizing that global warming is a real drastically impacting problem I understand how important it is to make changes and improvements fast. Over the last 48 years, nothing has changed for the better, we’re still getting higher temperatures every year which then leads to arid weather. It’s time to break the cycle and do what hasn't been done. Let us focus on a problem that is getting worse and worse every year and figure out solutions to fix it. With painting our streets white and our roofs we could reflect a lot of the sun that causes our city to heat up and slow down the problem.
Axel Siqueiros
South side
