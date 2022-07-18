 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Global Warming

  • Comments

“Procrastination is my sin. It brings me naught but sorrow. I know that I should stop it. In fact, I will–-tomorrow.” ― Gloria Pitzer

Tomorrow is too late for global warming. The climate has already changed. In Arizona, the climate is hotter and drier almost every day. Drought, burning forests, and heat deaths are all increasing, and yet we are consumed by petty problems like whether teaching history might make our kids feel guilty.

The world’s biggest problem only gets bigger with every day of inaction.

Yesterday alone humans put more than 99 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels. No country is on track to comply with its promises from the Paris accords.

A U.S. tax on carbon would have an immediate effect, and would be equitable if the proceeds are returned to the people in dividends.

People are also reading…

Our politicians have to agree to take action, and agree today, not tomorrow.

Roger Wolf

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: Arizonans Under Attack

At best, we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least, we expect them to do us no harm…

Letter: January 6th Hearings

Have you been watching the January 6th hearings? Are you paying attention? Maybe those candidates in this up-coming election who claim to be l…

Letter: Political campaign signs

Around Tucson, I have seen signs for Tom Horne. On each sign, there are the words “Stop Critical Race Theory”. I wonder if Mr. Horne knows tha…

Letter: Covid is still here

You don't have to be a Trumpeteer or a fellow-traveller to think and act like a fascist. You can thumb your nose at Covid precautions. Perhaps…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News