Letter: Global Warming

“Procrastination is my sin. It brings me naught but sorrow. I know that I should stop it. In fact, I will–-tomorrow.” ― Gloria Pitzer

Tomorrow is too late for global warming. The climate has already changed. In Arizona, the climate is hotter and drier almost every day. Drought, burning forests, and heat deaths are all increasing, and yet we are consumed by petty problems like whether teaching history might make our kids feel guilty.

The world’s biggest problem only gets bigger with every day of inaction.

Yesterday alone humans put more than 99 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels. No country is on track to comply with its promises from the Paris accords.

A U.S. tax on carbon would have an immediate effect, and would be equitable if the proceeds are returned to the people in dividends.

Our politicians have to agree to take action, and agree today, not tomorrow.

Roger Wolf

Foothills