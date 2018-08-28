Re: the Aug. 26 guest column "It's time to move forward, stop fighting Rosemont."
The recent column by Amber Smith concerning moving ahead on Rosemont is spot on and over due. It is time to stop obstructing and stalling. Reams of research and investigations by a variety of agencies point to the fact that Rosemont can be operated responsibly, ethically and profitably.
What kind of message does it send to employers like Caterpillar who felt strongly enough to relocate their mining equipment and technology office to Tucson and then effectively tell them, "We want your jobs and tax revenue, we just don't want any mining to actually take place!" Lets get this project going, show the nation how it can be done responsibly, honor Arizona's mining history and give a needed boost the Tucson economy.
Gary Hecksel
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.