Rosemont Mine, I see through your lies into the beating heart of your greed. I worked for two years of my earlier life at The Duval Copper Mine and saw firsthand the destruction and polluting of our environment: I witnessed a friend who had worked there, as an operator in the tailings section, have his blond hair turn green, and wondered where he had gone when he hadn't come to work for awhile, and then hearing that he was diagnosed with cancer. I saw the poisons of the leach fields being soaked up by all of those acres of land, which contained the mine's residues, and watched the dust clouds, from those leach fields, blow over and onto the residents of Green Valley and surrounding wildlife. So don't tell me, or the judge that blocked you, about your concern for our environment, because I know better and so does he.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.