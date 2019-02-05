Hurrah for Rep. Noel Campbell (R), chairman of the House Transportation Committee. His proposal, HB 2536, looks directly at automobile fuel taxes and fees for transportation improvements. This shows courage, intelligence and responsibility; rare qualities for Arizona politicians and governors, sadly. Not rare qualities for most Arizona citizens however, as many of us will accept an additional burden for a good cause if done smartly and honestly. If Rep. Campbell succeeds, our transportation system will have the resources needed to bring us into the 21st Century. Let’s get going.
Daniel Shay
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.