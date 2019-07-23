Re: the July 18 article "Put more Arizona land in private hands."
To the person who decided too much open land exists in our beautiful state and much more should be privately held so additional stunning developments could cover it I have a very popular suggestion for him, "Go home!" I come from a state of no open space and fell in love with Arizona because of the wide open vistas. After living here for 45 years, I revel in the fact that I can still find areas in which to hike without people or rooftops blocking my view. There are many places in this country that are fully developed and would satisfy his longing for more privately held property with views obscured by development. Feel free to pack up and leave.
Barbara Mongan
West side
