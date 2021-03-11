 Skip to main content
Letter: Go Jail Me Fund
I understand putting people in jail costs money, but I would donate to a Go Jail Me fund to keep the Arizonans who participated in the capitol insurrection in jail until trial. Who's with me? The traitors are Cory and Felicia Konold, Jacob Chansley, and Joshua (the shaman shyster). Be worth every penny, even with extra costs so poor little Joshua can have organic food. I'd add "alleged" to the description of what they did, but they outed themselves with videos.

I realize the system doesn't work that way, but wouldn't it be great if it did?

DeAnn Zwight

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

