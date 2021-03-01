 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Go see Reid Park
View Comments

Letter: Go see Reid Park

  • Comments

Given the controversy surrounding Barnum Hill and the duck pond being lost when the zoo expands, I visited this area for the first time today. The grass on Barnum Hill appears dead, but everything else is very much alive. The ducks (and geese), the trees, the families, the children, the couples, and the single people, like me. Kids feeding the ducks, toddlers chasing them, a photographer making a close-up image of the waterfall, and families out for a stroll. People everywhere, the sound of running water, and some incredibly tall trees.

To the south are a picnic area, playground equipment, and a parking lot covered with solar panels. Things that could potentially be moved and upgraded in the process.

Before it's gone, I urge everyone to stop and see what will be lost. It's not trivial, and I can understand why there is an effort to save this place. I don't know if it's too late, but it's probably worth exploring the alternatives. It's also worth a visit.

Tony Kuyper

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News