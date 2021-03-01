Letter: Go see Reid Park

Given the controversy surrounding Barnum Hill and the duck pond being lost when the zoo expands, I visited this area for the first time today. The grass on Barnum Hill appears dead, but everything else is very much alive. The ducks (and geese), the trees, the families, the children, the couples, and the single people, like me. Kids feeding the ducks, toddlers chasing them, a photographer making a close-up image of the waterfall, and families out for a stroll. People everywhere, the sound of running water, and some incredibly tall trees.
To the south are a picnic area, playground equipment, and a parking lot covered with solar panels. Things that could potentially be moved and upgraded in the process.
Before it's gone, I urge everyone to stop and see what will be lost. It's not trivial, and I can understand why there is an effort to save this place. I don't know if it's too late, but it's probably worth exploring the alternatives. It's also worth a visit.
Tony Kuyper
Foothills
