Letter: Go to Maricopa for your vaccine?
Let me get this right: Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the ADHS, declares that all of the counties are getting a proportional share of the state's vaccines based on their population. So why is it that Pima County is still trying to vaccinate teachers and everyone else eligible in the 1b category--and cannot yet offer vaccine to people 65 and older--but Maricopa County is now offering vaccines to people in that age category? Something does not add up. Could it be because Pima County is home to so many critics of the Governor and his administration?

Hyatt Simpson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

