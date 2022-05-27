Letter: God is in authority

“God is in authority!” Unfortunately, he is not! Not if your god is the father of Jesus and the foundation of Christianity. Religions dominating the Republican Party and the Supreme Court are currently in authority. You are quoting scripture to justify their religious power grab of our democracy. Instead the Sermon on the Mount should prevail. Show evidence these Evangelicals and Catholics are following the teachings of Jesus. Are they feeding the poor or healing the sick? Are they merciful, peacemakers, doing good works, turning the other cheek, or loving their enemies. No! They are “owning the libs”; lying about a stolen election; hoarding wealth; demonizing others and fomenting hate so their armed followers can justify mass murder.