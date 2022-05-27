 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: God is in authority

Re: the May 19 letter "Belief in God."

“God is in authority!” Unfortunately, he is not! Not if your god is the father of Jesus and the foundation of Christianity. Religions dominating the Republican Party and the Supreme Court are currently in authority. You are quoting scripture to justify their religious power grab of our democracy. Instead the Sermon on the Mount should prevail. Show evidence these Evangelicals and Catholics are following the teachings of Jesus. Are they feeding the poor or healing the sick? Are they merciful, peacemakers, doing good works, turning the other cheek, or loving their enemies. No! They are “owning the libs”; lying about a stolen election; hoarding wealth; demonizing others and fomenting hate so their armed followers can justify mass murder.

Jesus did not seek “authority”. Only they do. Our country’s founding document is not the Bible. Our Founding Fathers codified the separation of church and state for a good reason: to protect us from false prophet theocracy. It is time to kick the antichrists out of authority.

Dee Maitland

Marana

