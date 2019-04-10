Tucson Electric Power just announced that they are seeking a $8 monthly increase in customer's electric bills. They say it is to offset their transitioning from coal powering plants to "green" technology." This is a foreseen result of mandating that utility companies reduce their CO2 outputs or when doing so voluntarily. Most climate scientists will tell you that even if America halted all of its CO2 emissions today, that current levels of it would remain in the atmosphere for another 50 years. Democrats in Congress have proposed a new Green Deal that would upend our economy and cost trillions to implement. It would end all carbon based transportation like use of vehicles, trains, planes, etc. It would retrofit EVERY building in America to be "green." Pres. Obama committed America to a United Nations "green deal" that would have cost tax payers billions annually, while other CO2 emitting countries paid nothing. pres. Trump removed us from that deal. "Going green" is and will cost Americans more out of pocket money!
Hanson Ric
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.