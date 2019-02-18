What could possibly lead to your last hike?
1)Hiking by yourself. 2) Not telling someone where you are going & when you will return. 3. Hiking without a map or navigational device, e.g. GPS. 4) Hiking without appropriate communication device: phone, satellite communication device, e.g. SPOT, In Reach by Garmin, etc. 5) Hiking without appropriate amount of water, clothing, shelter, gear, medication, & food.
6) Hiking without first aid kit containing appropriate items & the knowledge of how to use them: fire starter, whistle, signal mirror, space blanket, bandages, pencil, paper, etc. 7) Not doing the correct thing once you are lost — S.T.O.P. — stop walking, think, observe, plan. 8) Not knowing and complying with the expected or unexpected weather conditions, e.g. cold, heat, rain, snow, flooding, and avalanche potential. 9) Not knowing or complying with your own physical limitations, and knowledge of the terrain, and access to the area you will be hiking in. 10) Not carrying appropriate personal protection, bear spray.
Richard Milder
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.