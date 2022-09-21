Letter: GOLD MEDAL AWARD

The Olympic committee summarily took Lindsey Vonn's gold medal (downhill racing) away from her and awarded it to the Arizona Daily Star because, the Star, went downhill faster.

With the advent of smart phones, we get our news at an instant. All of the news in the Star is a day or more old. All STALE news, a day or more old. Look at the headlines on the front page of the Star and we knew about it yesterday,

Now the only thing I look forward to is the comics and games. And about that, who was the, not so bright, idiot who changed that to the present setup. It SUCKS. I hope that more people are going to stop their subscriptions.

BRING BACK THE OLD COMICS AND GAME PAGES!!!!!!!!!!!

George "Buck" Corsiglia

Marana