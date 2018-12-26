I love Doug Kreutz’s natural history pieces in the Star, but am often surprised to see images of unidentified flowers or wildlife—such as the “purple wildflower” that “helps to brighten up the desert floor” in the December 20, 2018 article on this year’s early flowering. Even I, a professional ecologist but amateur botanist, recognize the purple wildflower as “windmills” or “trailing four o’clock”--Allionia incarnata. Tucson is full of experts that the Star can call on for help—for example, we have active local chapters of the Audubon Society (for birds), the Arizona Native Plant Society (for plants). Not to mention the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum or University of Arizona. We naturalists are happy to answer questions if we can---all the Star has to do is compile a list of willing volunteers who can respond quickly to meet publication deadlines and ask us!
Mary Price
Foothills
