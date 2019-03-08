Re: the March 3 article "Memorial honors mothers of deceased service members."
There is so much more to the story of the American Gold Star Mothers, Tucson Chapter and President Sheron Jones. The chapter also sponsors a military family each Christmas, giving them all wonderful gifts. Also, when I served on the Arizona Fisher House funding committee, they donated money to help build the Fisher House. Sheron and these ladies are true American Heroes. Thank you ladies for your support and love.
Mary Allbright
Oro Valley
