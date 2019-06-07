My husband & I enjoy a morning walk everyday. We have experienced some pretty hairy experiences over the years, but this one "takes the cake". While crossing at Speedway & Harrison this week, we were in the crosswalk, walking with the walk light, when a car came speeding into the left turn lane and almost wiped us out. I immediately grabbed my husband & we came to a stop in the pedestrian lane. The driver slowed down and 'honked' at us to get out of his way. Wouldn't this situation and so many other things in this world, just be better if everyone practiced the Golden Rule?
Then again, I'm left to wonder if this young driver has ever heard of the Golden Rule. I don't hear it taught or talked about anymore.
JeanAnn Blackwell
East side
