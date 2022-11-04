 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Goldwater Institute Dissimulation

In your October 29th. issue in a story on World Views land lease and the court ordered changes to it Timothy Sandefur from the Goldwater Institute is quoted as saying the order was a "major win for Arizona taxpayers". The money involved is about 9 million dollars. That statement is a crock of disingenuous bull.

Where was the Goldwater Institute when ducey twice told the voters and taxpayers of Arizona, CONTRARY TO THEIR VOTE, that the rich people of the state will be given, at taxpayer expense, $7,000.00 for private school tuition while they are paying $10,000.00 to $20,000.00 now. The amount given to the wealthy who want more money will run in the $40 million dollar a year range.

The average Arizona taxpayer gets shafted big time while those in power do everything to make sure the very rich get richer.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

