Letter: Golf and Covid-19
If I believed that playing golf was a health risk for Covid-19, I would fully support the closure of golf courses.

However, I do not believe that to be true. Being outdoors, whether hiking a trail or walking a golf course, is one of the best things we can do right now, getting exercise, breathing fresh air, embracing the calm that nature offers. Golf is not a sport involving body contact or even closeness. When one hits a shot, other golfers are far away. Regarding proximity in a cart: it could be mandated that either the golfer walks OR one golfer per cart. That would solve social distancing concerns. Golf courses impact 3 people in my immediate family: one is employed at a golf course, one competes in the sport, and my newly retired husband finds much enjoyment and exercise on the golf course. I would hate to see this taken away from them and from so many others when the benefits associated with golf are great.

Colleen Werbylo

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

