The Gallery Golf Club and LIV Golf are now on my boycott list, if I really ever had one. I was toying with the idea of attending the upcoming LIV Golf tournament in Marana, but now I don't have to rethink it for too long. What the heck are they thinking cutting down Saguaros with a WHAT? A chainsaw! LIV Golf, bankrolled by the Saudis. I thought their weapon of choice was a bone saw.