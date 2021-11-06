 Skip to main content
Letter: Golf course water use during a drought
Letter: Golf course water use during a drought

Re: the Oct. 31 article "Local people solving local problems."

The story about the Oro Valley golf course being restored to natural habitat reminded me of an article I read about the amount of water used by California golf courses. I was amazed to learn these courses use up to a million gallons of water a night. I checked it out, it is nightly and it is a million. I would be interested to know if our Tucson courses use the same amount of water. If we are to a point of rationing water, I reluctantly feel that one of the first places to look are our fairways and greens.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

