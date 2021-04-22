 Skip to main content
Letter: Golfers’ Etiquette Tartuffery
Letter: Golfers' Etiquette Tartuffery

Golf dress rules require collared shirts and prohibit denim shorts or trousers. Just don’t demand that a golfer must wear a mask. Heavens, that’s a step too far!

A. Lawrence BrennanGlynn

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

