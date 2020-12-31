Letter: Good decision by SJS Coach Brennan

As a graduate of San Jose State (1960), I was happy to learn that football coach, Brent Brennan, has signed an extension of his contract with SJS and will not be leaving the program he has successfully been building to come to UA or any other school. No doubt he could have gotten a more lucrative contract, but in staying at SJS, he has demonstrated the same character as his mentor, former UA and SJS coach, Dick Tomey…, loyalty to his players & coaches, his school, and his community. In the long run, that will be more valuable to him.
My huge disappointment of course, is that SJS will be playing in the Arizona Bowl right here in Tucson, and because of the pandemic, I and my fellow alumni who I’m sure would travel to fill the stadium, will not be able to participate in the normal activities surrounding this event. Bummer!
Bud Watson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.