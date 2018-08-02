Re: the July 28 article 'Monastery developer agrees to drop height, won't pursue student housing.'
Please be aware that there are public processes to be followed which supersede any developer/council member agreements. I find it unfortunate that the historic landmark designation for the existing buildings and the development of the surrounding land have been melded into one issue. Determining the buildings to be historic is simple. Deciding architectural plans for the surrounding property is not.
That new construction will be determined by a Planned Area Development (PAD). To tie the exploration for architectural design which best serves the Miramonte neighborhood and the unique setting to an arbitrary 55 ft. building limitation negates the very purpose of the PAD. As a Miramonte resident who will be impacted by the final development, I ask that both developer and council member keep an open mind; please do not use your personal agreement to cut off the public process which allows for creative problem solving for best overall design.
Ruth Beeker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.