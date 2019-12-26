Letter: Good for Rosemont to Plan to Appeal
View Comments

Letter: Good for Rosemont to Plan to Appeal

Because I believe that the copper and other minerals to be mined at Rosemont will contribute to national security, I am pleased to read that HudBay plans to appeal Judge Soto's recent decision to block the mine.

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder; I find the drawings of the mine to demonstrate beauty in my eyes - beauty through not only the mine's contribution to national security, but also through the jobs that the mine will create.

Judge Soto's decision's fatal flaw was to declare the decision to build the mine to be "arbitrary and capricious." That is simply not so after a decade of work minutely examining the plans by the Corps of Engineers, the US Forest Service, and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

HudBay has a strong case to build the mine, and I am pleased to read that HudBay plans to appeal one judge's opinion.

James Stewart

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: asrs pension

In her recent letter Bette Bunker Richards states that she "is sick and tired of hearing about how great our economy is under" President Trump…

Local-issues

Letter: Thanks

Thanks to the person walking west on Greasewood, wearing a backpack, playing a violin before Thanksgiving. It was unusual site and I loved it.…

Local-issues

Letter: Surveillance state

The other day I went to the Ironwood Picnic Area in Tucson Mountain Park to see the sunset. As I was walking back to my vehicle I heard a stra…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News