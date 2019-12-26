Letter: Good for Rosemont to Plan to Appeal

Because I believe that the copper and other minerals to be mined at Rosemont will contribute to national security, I am pleased to read that HudBay plans to appeal Judge Soto's recent decision to block the mine.
Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder; I find the drawings of the mine to demonstrate beauty in my eyes - beauty through not only the mine's contribution to national security, but also through the jobs that the mine will create.
Judge Soto's decision's fatal flaw was to declare the decision to build the mine to be "arbitrary and capricious." That is simply not so after a decade of work minutely examining the plans by the Corps of Engineers, the US Forest Service, and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
HudBay has a strong case to build the mine, and I am pleased to read that HudBay plans to appeal one judge's opinion.
James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.