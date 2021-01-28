 Skip to main content
Letter: Good Government
Letter: Good Government

I am intrigued to know that Lee Enterprise and Inside Sources will present a yearlong series on the building blocks of our government. Your article says political scientists “agree on several fundamentals: that it be participatory, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective and efficient.” Good government also must be ethical. There must be honesty and good faith and adherence to fiduciary responsibilities to the public trust. I hope that aspect will be addressed, as well.

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

