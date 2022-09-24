 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: “Good Grief “!!!

In our world today of tumultuous “ups” and “downs”, we definitely need more laughter and challenging puzzles to help all of us remain optimistic about our future. Your decision to minimize

not only the quantity of cartoons and puzzles; but make the font size smaller, boggles the mind. As an older adult we need to grab a magnifying glass! Please return to your original format in order for all your readers to maintain their optimism in todays world.

Lesa Naughton

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

