Re: the Jan. 30 article "Small homes on the way for youths."
It was so refreshing to read the article about Desiree Cook's ambitious project of building small homes for youths who are leaving foster care. She sounds like an amazing person who has overcome many difficult situations and has turned herself into someone we all can admire. Kudos also to Blass and Crest Contracting for supporting this wonderful endeavor. We need more caring people like them in the today's world.
Judith Mynatt
Green Valley
