Letter: Good Intentions
View Comments

Letter: Good Intentions

As a tenth grade Latin student 70 or so years ago, my instructor disciplined me with a life lesson as follows: “young man, good intentions are bricks paving a road to hell, now sit down.” Today, we learned what appeared to be some “good intentions” leading potentially to somewhat of a “hell.” Case in point. Any number of supermarkets have established special shopping hours for “seniors,” some beginning as early as 6am; some for a period of just two hours. As advertised, the intention is to create an ideal “social distancing” environment minimizing the contact between those 60 years of age and older and younger shoppers. Picture this: older shoppers herd in at the stipulate hour or hours, followed shortly thereafter by younger shoppers. Doesn’t take long to envision a mixture of all ages, with a stretch of the imagination leading to what could be viewed as “hell.”

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News