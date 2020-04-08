Letter: Good Intentions

As a tenth grade Latin student 70 or so years ago, my instructor disciplined me with a life lesson as follows: “young man, good intentions are bricks paving a road to hell, now sit down.” Today, we learned what appeared to be some “good intentions” leading potentially to somewhat of a “hell.” Case in point. Any number of supermarkets have established special shopping hours for “seniors,” some beginning as early as 6am; some for a period of just two hours. As advertised, the intention is to create an ideal “social distancing” environment minimizing the contact between those 60 years of age and older and younger shoppers. Picture this: older shoppers herd in at the stipulate hour or hours, followed shortly thereafter by younger shoppers. Doesn’t take long to envision a mixture of all ages, with a stretch of the imagination leading to what could be viewed as “hell.”
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
