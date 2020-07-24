Letter: Good Leadership Saves Lives
My dad, Augustine, was born in Tucson in 1912. He attended school here for the first ten years of his life. After doing the math, I asked my dad why he graduated from Nogales High School a little older than usual. His answer was, “There was a time that I didn’t go to school.”

In 1918, Tucson closed its churches, motion picture houses, private and public schools and poolrooms due to the Spanish Influenza. My family might owe their existence to the foresight of Tucson’s leadership at that time.

I’m a retired teacher, and like most of you, know the crucial role schools play in everyone’s lives. I am in agreement that our goal should be to open our schools in a safe manner. Nevertheless, with conditions being what they are now here in Arizona, I would think twice before sending any family member back to school in a few weeks.

Let’s be prudent for posterity’s sake!

Daniel Rivera-Ashford

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

