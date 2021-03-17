Letter: Good Neighbors

The Zoo has neighbors; it sits in an urban/suburban neighborhood. The Zoo may think it did a god job of letting everyone know what their renovation and expansion entailed, but apparently that is not the case. The Zoo may feel self-righteous about its plans and how it was sold, but the neighbors disagree. Now is the time to rethink the plan. Find another spot to expand into in order to give the tigers a good habitat. Bulldozing ahead is a mistake. It is toxic to live in a neighborhood that resents and dislikes you.
As for all the Barnum Hill supporters, they should band together to become protectors and advocates for the area. Sometimes employees of the City can’t do it all. Adopt Barnum Hill, like the “adopt a highway” program; clean it up; don’t litter, pick up the trash; do something to improve the pond so turtles and wildlife have a place to rest.
Preserve it and make it better.
Kathy Donahue
Foothills
