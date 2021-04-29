 Skip to main content
Letter: Good News Bad News.
Letter: Good News Bad News.

Re: the April 18 article "Brnovich sinks into absurdity."

Tim Steller's Sunday article about the Arizona Attorney General, hit and missed. I agree with his characterization of Mark Brnovich as a self promoter who files frivolous lawsuits to boost his image to the uneducated and uninformed. A hit. On the other hand, Mr. Brnovich is likely to fail at his lawsuits because there IS no National Environmental Protection Act. I wrote NEPA documents for 30 years, and was a co-author of an Environmental Impact Statement which set guidelines and territory on National Forest land for Spotted Owl management in California that remained in place for many years. NEPA is an acronym for the National Environmental Policy Act. Miss. This may seem trivial, but accuracy in lawsuits and in journalism is important. Now, back to the funnies.

DeAnn Zwight

Southwest side

