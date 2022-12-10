 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Good News

The midterm results here have pretty much restored my faith in Arizona. Basing a campaign on a lie was not a good idea and really struck a blow to Republicans lust for power.

While we were watching the main events what happened to the School Superintendent race? When I moved here Tom Horne was always in the news. He tried to end Mexican American studies, had his employees working on his campaign on government time and had a car wreck with a special lady friend. I figured he was gone for good.

Ten years later he is back, and he won! He had a campaign based on scaring voters with words like CRT and Wokefullness and whatever is on Fox News this week.

We need a real leader in our school system to try and fix things instead of giving up.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
