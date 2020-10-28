Letter: Good People in Tucson

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, a.m. on Skyline Dr. near the La Paloma Community, I had a serious accident while riding my bicycle in the bike lane. Immediately, several drivers came to my assistance, including a nurse on her way to work, who called my wife for me as I lay on the pavement. The Pima County Sheriff's Deputy controlled the scene, spoke to me & took possession of my phone & bike & met me in the emergency room of Banner Hospital. The EMT's, emergency room personnel, x-ray techs, doctors, nurses, & operating room personnel were all personable, professional & communicated the process fully with me. This incident reminded & reinforced in me the innate belief that we have good, compassionate, & reliable people in our community from top to bottom. Thank you, everyone.
Drex Maggio
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
