 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Good People in Tucson
View Comments

Letter: Good People in Tucson

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, a.m. on Skyline Dr. near the La Paloma Community, I had a serious accident while riding my bicycle in the bike lane. Immediately, several drivers came to my assistance, including a nurse on her way to work, who called my wife for me as I lay on the pavement. The Pima County Sheriff's Deputy controlled the scene, spoke to me & took possession of my phone & bike & met me in the emergency room of Banner Hospital. The EMT's, emergency room personnel, x-ray techs, doctors, nurses, & operating room personnel were all personable, professional & communicated the process fully with me. This incident reminded & reinforced in me the innate belief that we have good, compassionate, & reliable people in our community from top to bottom. Thank you, everyone.

Drex Maggio

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspape…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News