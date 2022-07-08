Letter: Good People

On Tuesday, July 5, I had a flat tire on Tangerine at First Avenue. I called my husband, but he needed a ride as we only have one vehicle. As I waited, a man on a bicycle stopped and offered to help, but I told him that my husband was enroute. Soon after that, another gentleman in a white truck stopped and offered to fix my flat. While both men were concerned about my safety in the heat, I assured them that I would be just fine. It was then that Captain William Howe of the Golder Ranch Fire District appeared on the scene and immediately set to work. By the time my husband arrived, my flat was fixed.