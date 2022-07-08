Letter: Good People

On Tuesday, July 5, I had a flat tire on Tangerine at First Avenue. I called my husband, but he needed a ride as we only have one vehicle. As I waited, a man on a bicycle stopped and offered to help, but I told him that my husband was enroute. Soon after that, another gentleman in a white truck stopped and offered to fix my flat. While both men were concerned about my safety in the heat, I assured them that I would be just fine. It was then that Captain William Howe of the Golder Ranch Fire District appeared on the scene and immediately set to work. By the time my husband arrived, my flat was fixed.
My thanks go out to the first two gentlemen for their offers to help and especially to Captain William Howe for changing my tire. Mr. Rodgers called people like you "the helpers", the ones we should seek out in life. And sometimes, those helpers just appear when you need them most.
Ginny Williams
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.