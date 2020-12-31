Letter: Good PR

The governor just released information that could have a positive effect on 534,000 seniors. He has promised these people that they are next on the Covid vaccines. How many people will still be positively affected when they never get the vaccine?
The groups ahead of this group are not getting the vaccine or getting it at a very, very slow rate.
A governor with a bit of energy and forcefulness could get to work on moving the process faster.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
