Letter: Good Samaritan
Letter: Good Samaritan

We recently had a flat tire near the San Simon rest area on I-10 near the New Mexico border. While attempting to get the spare and change the tire, a gentleman offered to help. He got the spare out and changed the tire. When we offered him $20, he refused. We also tried to give the $20 to his two traveling companions, but they refused. They told us he is always helping people. Unfortunately, we did not get his name. Since the news is often negative, we thought it appropriate to share some good news.

Gayle Poe

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

